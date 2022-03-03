Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng Sells 7,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $157.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,084.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

