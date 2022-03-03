Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Down 0.3%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550.50 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 550.50 ($7.39). Approximately 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.41).
The firm has a market cap of £15.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.
About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)
Recommended Stories
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.