Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Down 0.3%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550.50 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 550.50 ($7.39). Approximately 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.41).

The firm has a market cap of £15.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

