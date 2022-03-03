Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

