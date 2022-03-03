Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NASDAQ CCD opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
