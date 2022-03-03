Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

