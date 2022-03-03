Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Shares of CHW stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
