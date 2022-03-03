Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.38% of Caleres worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 91.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAL opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $783.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

