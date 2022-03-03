California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Xencor worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Xencor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Xencor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

