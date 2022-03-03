California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

