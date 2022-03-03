California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.