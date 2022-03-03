California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sally Beauty worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

