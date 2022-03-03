California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Gray Television worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 19.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

