Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

CMBM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,182. The company has a market cap of $738.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

