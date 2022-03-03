Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $6.20. Canaan shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 314,044 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $975.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93.

Get Canaan alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 652,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 675,743 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.