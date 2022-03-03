Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $13.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BTRS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at $5,655,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

