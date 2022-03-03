Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

NYSE CM opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after acquiring an additional 541,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.83%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

