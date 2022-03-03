Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, reiterated a hold rating and set a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$168.75.

CM opened at C$160.26 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$120.25 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The stock has a market cap of C$72.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

