Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFPUF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.