Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Buys $122,850.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cannae by 106.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
