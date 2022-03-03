Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Buys $122,850.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cannae by 106.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

