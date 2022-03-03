Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $86.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 290.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

