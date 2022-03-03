CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.19. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 191,541 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

