Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

PM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.