Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 115,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

