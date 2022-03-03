Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $343.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

