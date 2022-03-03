Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,099 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of RIO opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.