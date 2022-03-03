Captrust Financial Advisors Has $901,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

