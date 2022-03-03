Captrust Financial Advisors Has $948,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $427.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.87 and a 200 day moving average of $490.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.