Captrust Financial Advisors Has $963,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

PFG stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.