Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,754 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

