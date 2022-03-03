Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 237 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.64 and its 200 day moving average is $364.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

