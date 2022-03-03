CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.26. 12,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 177,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,194,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

