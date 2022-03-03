CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CarGurus stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,302.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,185 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,307. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

