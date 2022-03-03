Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.