Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $97.58 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

