Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 131,139 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 129,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXPI stock opened at $189.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

