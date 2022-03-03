Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AES by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 351.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.