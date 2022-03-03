Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,137. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

