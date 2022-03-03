Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

