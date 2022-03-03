Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

