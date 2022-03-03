Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 135 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

