Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 8,173 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,906,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

