Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 666,057 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

