Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

