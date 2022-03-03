Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 7,653 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 304,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 261,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 196,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.38.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

