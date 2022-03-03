Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$13.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

