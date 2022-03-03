Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSLT remained flat at $$2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Castlight Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

