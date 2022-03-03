Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.67). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of ATXS opened at $6.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

