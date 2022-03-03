Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.