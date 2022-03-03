CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.62. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 6,001,009 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.