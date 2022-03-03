Centiva Capital LP Invests $148,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

RIDE stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $490.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

