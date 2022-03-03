Centiva Capital LP Invests $203,000 in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 202.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 176.7% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,240,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 791,937 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

