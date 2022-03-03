Centiva Capital LP Invests $80,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE:FINV opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

